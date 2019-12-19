Columbus Co. Schools proposal would close four campuses to cut costs

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Education was presented with a proposal Wednesday night that would close four of Columbus County Schools’ campuses in order to cut costs.
The proposal would call for the following changes:
- Hallsboro Middle School and Acme Delco Middle School would close while Hallsboro Elementary School and Acme Delco Elementary School would change to grades K-6 and East Columbus High to grades 7-12
- Guideway Elementary School would close and Old Dock Elementary School would become grades K-4 and Nakina Middle School grades 5-8
- the Fair Bluff campus of Columbus Career and College Academy would close with all programs and students moving to Southeastern Community College
- operations, technology and child nutrition would move from Mount Olive to Hallsboro Middle School.
Enrollment in the school system has declined by 684 students over the last seven years, leading to a revenue loss of $5.8 million.
The next step in the proposal will be to discussions with staff that would be affected by the changes and public input meetings next month.
