City ordinance bans excessively noisy, modified mopeds and motorcycles

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has officially outlawed noisy, altered mopeds and motorcycles on Oahu.
Caldwell signed into law Bill 53 Wednesday. It prohibits riders from having modified mufflers that cause “excessive or unusual” noise.
The measure allows HPD to enforce a stricter traffic code for such vehicles.
“Oahu is such a beautiful place so it’s only fitting we take steps to make our natural environment as peaceful as possible through commonsense legislation like Bill 53,” Caldwell said.
Bill 53 passed the council earlier this month with a unanimous vote. It was introduced by councilman Tommy Waters, who said this was about making neighborhoods more quiet and enjoyable.
The bill also outlaws exhaust systems that produce excessive or “annoying” fumes and smoke.
