City of Cullman ramps up cyber security amid attacks on other cities

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Cullman is getting proactive to protect your data from hackers after cyber attacks on four cities around the country.
The resolution was approved by council during Monday night’s meeting.
Cyber attacks have happened against municipalities in Florida, Louisiana, and California, plus the recent attack at DCH Regional Medical Center, where in October the hospital had to pay the hackers to get their data back, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said the city wants to save themselves the trouble and money by beefing up security.
“If somebody could still get through the system and lock us down but then we could just go get the backup data and pick back up the next day,” said Mayor Woody Jacobs.
Mayor Jacobs said the city IT director Jacob Smith signed a contract with Tyler Technologies Tuesday that would give the company clearance to protect the cities electronic records.
Mayor Jacobs did not say how much the service will cost the city but said they will reallocate money currently used for other cyber security measures to the contract.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.