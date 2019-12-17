Several injured after EF-2 tornado tears through Amite County

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Amite County emergency officials say three people were injured, two severely, due to an EF-2 tornado in the area Monday, Dec. 16.
The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted Tuesday, Dec. 17 that the tornado that impacted Amite County was an EF-2 and could potentially be upgraded to an EF-3 after further investigation.
Grant McCurley with Amite County Emergency Management says a trailer was reportedly blown off its foundation and landed on a man. All three injured people were taken to a hospital.
NWS deployed two response teams to survey damage in Amite County and Tangipahoa Parish.
McCurley says approximately 1,600 residents seven miles north of Liberty, Miss. were left without power and are expected to remain without electricity for several days. Emergency officials say 20 homes, including mobile homes, were damaged, four of which are considered a total loss.
“The power company’s infrastructure was destroyed with the trees falling, and it could be anywhere from two to three days to a couple of weeks,” said McCurley discussing when the power could be restored in the area.
McCurley says all highways in the parish have reopened, and Magnolia Power is working to get the lights back on.
The Emergency Management Department will continue assessing properties Tuesday morning (Dec. 17).
STAY UPDATED: Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app
A tornado also traveled 63 miles from DeRidder to Alexandria Monday morning. Officials confirmed the tornado caused a fatality in Vernon Parish. The NWS in Lake Charles says the tornado had winds of 140 to 160 mph, making it an EF-3 tornado. The storm was 400 yards wide at its largest.
A tornado was also confirmed by NWS in Kentwood in Tangipahoa Parish.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.