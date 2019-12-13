Century Casinos Inc. acquires two Heartland properties

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Missouri casinos are officially under new ownership.
Eldorado Resorts Inc. sold three locations for $385 million on Friday December 6.
The gaming properties in Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville and a third in West Virgina are now under the Century Casinos name.
In the next four to six months new signs will be installed and the onsite restaurants will get new brand names.
Andreas Terler is the senior vice president of operations for Century Casinos Inc, which now has 10 gaming properties in North America.
Terler said the company mostly wants to build off what Cape Girardeau casino already does well, and that is exciting news for stakeholders and employees.
“If you look at Broadway and the downtown area, theses old buildings that have been renovated just give you a good feeling when you come in," Terler said. "Then you come down to this casino and you find that this is a wonderful property. Very well designed, so it was love at first sight.”
Terler said they plan to keep all 350 current employees working at the Cape Girardeau casino to make the transition seamless for customers.
“We have no plans to change anything. It is a very successful property," Terler said. "We’ll listen to management and we will work with management to see what may make sense going forward.”
Managing Director Lyle Randolph said they already have a couple new gaming machines and more are on their way.
He said aspects of the casino floor and the surrounding restaurants will switch to new brand names.
“They’ll see signage change and eventually new layouts, new cards, new dice and then the new players club in the Spring,” Randolph said. “When we go through that re-branding process we want to make sure we select names that really engage with the local customers and that are meaningful.”
Randolph added that ideas like building a hotel on the property or bringing back the buffet are not out of the question.
“We’re really putting it all out there and talking about all of the potential uses for the various spaces inside the property. Looking at the land around us and what the opportunities are there," Randolph said. "So it’s really exciting to be having those conversations and really to be part of those business decisions.”
During this year's historic flood attendance dropped at the casino which means less tax revenue for the city.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said they rely on a lot of traffic from Illinois.
“2019 was probably our worst year yet,” Fox said. “I’ve not seen our final numbers but we are probably down at least 10 percent. That amounts to about $300,000 in revenue for the city.”
Mayor Fox hopes to bounce back from that decline, and thinks Century is in it for the long term.
“My hope is that it’s a boom. That their business increases," Fox said. "This is their newest property. It is their biggest property and they want to make this their centerpiece, so that is good for us.”
Any coupons or special offers that customers have at the Cape Girardeau Casino will still be valid during the months of the transition.
