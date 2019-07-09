About Full Court Press

Jennifer Kielman visits with Greta Van Susteren on the KLTV News set. (Source: Austin Sandy,...
Jennifer Kielman visits with Greta Van Susteren on the KLTV News set. (Source: Austin Sandy, KLTV)(Austin Sandy, KLTV)
By Gray Media
Updated: Jul. 9, 2019 at 3:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Full Court Press is a national, weekly news show helmed by lawyer and veteran anchor, Greta Van Susteren. Greta has spent more than 20 years in news, digging for facts and searching for solutions to issues that affect us all.

Full Court Press will continue in this tradition while adding a new facet: taking an up-close look at how national laws and policies impact local communities and individuals. We will spotlight groups across the country and strive to understand the full impact of inside the Beltway politics on the average American.

Greta may interview a farmer in Iowa about how tariffs impact his business, or a firefighter in California about how forest management policies affect fighting wildfires, or a diabetic in Florida about how proposed changes to Medicare will change their out of pocket costs.

She will also interview the Beltway’s most powerful lawmakers, newsmakers and influencers, pushing for answers and explanations about decisions. A panels of experts will provide savvy analysis of how national events are shaping viewers’ lives.

Join us each Sunday for firsthand and fact-driven investigations into the week’s top issues.

Contact Full Court Press

Email: fullcourtpressapp@gray.tv

Phone: (202) 713-6300

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Latest News

About Full Court Press
Jennifer Kielman visits with Greta Van Susteren on the KLTV News set. (Source: Austin Sandy,...

GRETAWIRE

A crowd gathers near the gas station at George Floyd Square, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in...

National Politics

Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is being investigated over political fundraising activity at his...

National Politics

Justice Department probing postmaster general over fundraising

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento,...

National Politics

California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...

National Politics

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

Rob Bondurant, a supervisor at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company, loads up a...

National Politics

US jobless claims drop to pandemic low 385,000

President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...

National Politics

Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle

Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech
Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...