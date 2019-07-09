About Full Court Press

Full Court Press is a national, weekly news show helmed by lawyer and veteran anchor, Greta Van Susteren. Greta has spent more than 20 years in news, digging for facts and searching for solutions to issues that affect us all.

Full Court Press will continue in this tradition while adding a new facet: taking an up-close look at how national laws and policies impact local communities and individuals. We will spotlight groups across the country and strive to understand the full impact of inside the Beltway politics on the average American.

Greta may interview a farmer in Iowa about how tariffs impact his business, or a firefighter in California about how forest management policies affect fighting wildfires, or a diabetic in Florida about how proposed changes to Medicare will change their out of pocket costs.

She will also interview the Beltway’s most powerful lawmakers, newsmakers and influencers, pushing for answers and explanations about decisions. A panels of experts will provide savvy analysis of how national events are shaping viewers’ lives.

Join us each Sunday for firsthand and fact-driven investigations into the week’s top issues.

